Family displaced following Woodlawn house fire

WOODLAWN, Va. – A family has been displaced following a house fire that took place in Woodlawn on Sunday evening, Galax Fire Department said.

GFD said they were notified of a structure fire on Bowie Road around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a single-story home with fire showing from an attached garage.

Crews from Hillsville, Laurel Fork, Pipers Gap Rescue Squad, Galax, American Electric Power, and Twin County E-911 assisted with mutual aid. The fire was brough uder control in around 15 minutes, but the overhaul took an additional 2.5 hours.

The two occupants in the home escaped before crews arrived. They are now staying with family, and the American Red Cross is offering assistance.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

