Franklin Road partially blocked due to two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – 12:25 p.m. UPDATE:

One lane is now open in both directions. Authorities continue to ask drivers to avoid the area.

Original Story:

All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked near the 6200 block of Franklin Road in Roanoke County as of 11:19 a.m. due to a two-vehicle crash on Monday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:46 a.m. on Monday, near the 6200 block of Franklin Road. Serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Due to the obstruction on the road, authorities are asking drivers to find different routes for the time being.

Currently, details about the victim(s), suspect(s), and causation are unavailable. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.