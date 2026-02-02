Law enforcement arrests man following dangerous pursuit through Southwest Virginia

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man involved in a pursuit that ended in Wythe County, Galax Police Department said.

GPD said they were notified by a license plate reader that a possible stolen Nissan Versa, from Tennessee, had entered the city around 2:29 p.m. on Jan. 30. An officer then observed the vehicle on Meadow Street, and Cpl. J.T. Reavis then spotted the suspected vehicle on South Main Street around 2:51 p.m. It was confirmed that this was the suspect vehicle, and the occupants were considered armed and dangerous.

Reavis and Officer S.T. Sizemore said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which failed to stop and continued travelling East, heading towards Carroll County.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assumed primary control of the pursuit after they were notified of the vehicle. Virginia State Police and Hillsville Police were also notified.

Authorities said tire deflation devices were implemented in an attempt to stop the Versa, but were unsuccessful. The vehicle continued on Coulson Church Road in Carroll County, where it struck a sheriff’s vehicle in the rear. The pursuit then continued towards Wythe County on Route 52, and soon onto I-77.

After a time travelling northbound on I-77, GPD said a VSP officer used another tire deflation device near the 31 mile marker, and the suspect attempted to strike the trooper with the stolen vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle then lost control near the 31.5 mile marker, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

As a result, 20-year-old Jayden Hunter Tankersley, of Tennessee, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He was then released and taken into custody and charged with the following by the following agencies:

Galax Police Department

Eluding Law Enforcement (Felony)

Grand Larceny of the vehicle (Felony)

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Eluding Police (Felony)

Abduction (Felony)

Assault Law Enforcement (Felony)

Virginia State Police in Wythe County

Attempted 2nd degree Murder (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Goods (Felony)

Eluding Police (Felony)

Three counts of Reckless Driving (Misdemeanors)

Tankersley is now being held in the New River Regional Jail without bond. He is awaiting hearings in three different jurisdictions.

Galax Police Department thanked the other agencies involved for their assistance.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.