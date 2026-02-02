Pulaski County announces hiring of first-ever fire marshal

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County announced on Monday that they have hired their first fire marshal!
Zack Dunnigan was selected to be the first fire marshal for the county. The position falls under the Pulaski County Fire and Rescue Department.
Dunnigan will be responsible for the following:
- Conducting fire and life safety inspections of new and existing commercial establishments and multi-family residences
- Ensuring compliance with county and state fire codes; reviewing and inspecting fire detection and suppression systems
- Providing final fire-related approvals for construction projects
- Investigating fire safety complaints
- Conducting investigations involving fires and hazardous materials
“This position allows Pulaski County to take a more proactive approach to fire prevention and life safety. Having a dedicated Fire Marshal enhances our ability to reduce risks before emergencies occur and ensures our growing community meets the highest safety standards.”Brandon Hamblin, Pulaski County Chief of Fire & Rescue
Dunnigan previously served as a fire captain and EMT, and he holds the following certifications:
- Certified Fire Investigator
- Fire Inspector
- Virginia DHCD Fire
- Official/Fire Prevention Inspector
“I’m honored to serve Pulaski County in this new role. Fire prevention and life safety are critical to protecting our residents, businesses, and visitors, and I look forward to working closely with our community and partner agencies to reduce risk and strengthen overall safety.”Zack Dunnigan