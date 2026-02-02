Pulaski County announces hiring of first-ever fire marshal

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County announced on Monday that they have hired their first fire marshal!

Zack Dunnigan was selected to be the first fire marshal for the county. The position falls under the Pulaski County Fire and Rescue Department.

Dunnigan will be responsible for the following:

Conducting fire and life safety inspections of new and existing commercial establishments and multi-family residences

Ensuring compliance with county and state fire codes; reviewing and inspecting fire detection and suppression systems

Providing final fire-related approvals for construction projects

Investigating fire safety complaints

Conducting investigations involving fires and hazardous materials

“This position allows Pulaski County to take a more proactive approach to fire prevention and life safety. Having a dedicated Fire Marshal enhances our ability to reduce risks before emergencies occur and ensures our growing community meets the highest safety standards.” Brandon Hamblin, Pulaski County Chief of Fire & Rescue

Dunnigan previously served as a fire captain and EMT, and he holds the following certifications:

Certified Fire Investigator

Fire Inspector

Virginia DHCD Fire

Official/Fire Prevention Inspector