Aloka the Peace Dog honored by Henrico County Police

HENRICO, Va. – As the Venerable Monks make their journey across America, Aloka the Peace Dog was honored with a Henrico County Police pin and an Animal Protection Police of Henrico County badge.
Aloka the Peace Dog and the Venerable Monks issued the following statement on Facebook:
very special and proud day for our dear Aloka! Today, he was honored with a Henrico County Police pin and an Animal Protection Police of Henrico County badge.
As he stood for photos with the kind officers who presented him with these gifts, Aloka looked so happy. It is such a polite and heartwarming gesture from the local community to recognize his gentle presence on this journey. We are so grateful for the friendship and support of the Henrico County officers on our Walk for Peace.
May you and all beings be well, happy and at peace.