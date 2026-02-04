Virginia Bill Could Overturn Roanoke’s Homeless Camping Ban

ROANOKE, Va. – A state bill under consideration could change Roanoke’s ordinance that currently makes it a Class 4 misdemeanor for homeless individuals to camp on sidewalks in downtown Roanoke. (https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2021/12/06/roanoke-city-council-passes-ordinance-banning-people-from-sleeping-on-sidewalks/)

The proposed legislation would prohibit local governments from penalizing people based on their housing status for essential life-sustaining activities, such as sleeping or resting in public places or legally parked cars, unless they create hazardous traffic obstruction. (https://lis.virginia.gov/bill-details/20261/HB1394)

“If you’re homeless, you don’t own anything. You don’t have property,” says Charles Adams, who is currently homeless and receives services through the Least of These Ministry.

Adams explained that the current situation leaves homeless individuals with few options for rest.

The existing Roanoke city ordinance, which went into effect in 2022, classifies camping on downtown sidewalks as a Class 4 misdemeanor, carrying potential fines up to $250.

Dawn Sandoval, President and Founder of the Least of These Ministry, emphasizes the need for a different approach.

“We can’t criminalize people for being homeless,” said Sandoval, advocating for collaboration between business owners, city leaders, and homeless service providers to develop alternative solutions.

Downtown businesses have varying perspectives on the proposed changes.

Kayla Cassell, General Manager at Benny Marconi’s, supports the bill while maintaining a balanced approach to managing the situation.

“We try and keep an open mind for people who do have to suffer with those circumstances,” said Cassell. “If you need to come inside and use the bathroom for five minutes? Come on in. You need a cup of water? I got you.”

However, some businesses express concerns about safety.

Lexa Jetmar from Walkabout Outfitter describes it as a complex issue: “As you have to keep in mind these are also people that we’re dealing with... anything regarding the safety of people that work downtown, I think should be held in high esteem.”

Those experiencing homelessness, like Adams, ask for a more nuanced perspective from the business community.

“Don’t judge all of us from a few because we’re not all like that,” said Adams.

Adams explained that the current ordinance creates a “revolving door” effect.

“If downtown has got homeless people and they’re driving them out or getting on them about sleeping, they’re just going to go someplace else and do it. And then they’re going to drive them out of that area,” said Adams.

The bill is currently in subcommittee.

10 News reached out to the City of Roanoke and it sent a statement saying:

Each year as the General Assembly wraps up, we review City Code to ensure we’re aligned with any changes in state law. Since this bill is still moving through the process, it’s too early to speculate, but once the session ends, we’ll evaluate the final legislation. At the same time, our priority in Roanoke remains ensuring everyone can access essential services, a safe place to stay, and the support they need.