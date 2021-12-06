60º
Roanoke City Council passes ordinance banning people from sleeping on sidewalks

Vote passed 5-2

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Roanoke Tenants’ Union disapproves of proposed ordinance to prevent homeless people from sleeping downtown

ROANOKE, Va. – During its Monday meeting, the Roanoke City Council passed an ordinance making it a crime to sleep on sidewalks in downtown Roanoke.

The measure, which is punishable as a Class 4 misdemeanor, passed 5-2.

When he proposed the ordinance last month, this is what City Manager Bob Cowell had to say, “We’re trying to balance in the city compassion for those who find themselves homeless with the needs and the quality of life for the folks not just living downtown but trying to conduct business downtown.”

Earlier this month, the Roanoke Tenants’ Union spoke out against the proposed ordinance.

