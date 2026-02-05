House Passes Bill to Study VMI’s Academics, Military Training, and Diversity Efforts

LEXINGTON, Va. – A new update in a story we brought you first on 10 News.

House Bill 1377, sponsored by Delegate Dan Helmer (D–10), cleared the House with a 71–24 vote. The legislation creates a task force to examine VMI’s role in higher education.

The original bill would direct a task force to consider whether VMI should remain a state-supported institution, but all language questioning state sponsorship has been removed in the amended version.

References to a 1928 state commission, which had called VMI’s programs unnecessary and recommended ending taxpayer support, have also been removed.

Under the bill, the task force will evaluate whether VMI trains military leaders more cost-effectively or with more advanced preparation than other Virginia colleges and commissioning programs. It will also review the rigor of VMI’s academics compared to other public universities, and assess whether its programs meet the Commonwealth’s military and civilian workforce needs.

The panel will examine steps VMI leadership has taken since a 2021 SCHEV investigation, including efforts to address racism, sexism, sexual harassment and assault, and to move away from Confederate and “Lost Cause” traditions. It will also review admissions data to track diversity progress and reduced reliance on legacy admissions.

The task force’s recommendations will focus on the actions VMI should take as a state-sponsored institution, with a final report due by November 2026.

Ahead of the vote, VMI Superintendent Lieutenant General David Furness expressed his support for the amended bill.

“VMI is pleased to offer its support of HB1377 as amended on the floor of the House of Delegates today. We are appreciative to the House of Delegates for their bipartisan efforts to amend the bill to remove references threatening VMI’s state funding. We are confident that an impartial task force will find that VMI is a Virginia treasure that produces citizen-soldiers ready to serve selflessly as military officers or civilian leaders. While no institution is perfect, VMI is open to improvement in our constant pursuit of excellence. Should the bill be signed into law, we look forward to working with the task force and sharing the VMI experience with them.” Superintendent Lt. Gen. David Furness

