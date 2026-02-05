WATCH: Chris’s Coffee and Custard preparing to reopen

ROANOKE, Va. – After a fire destroyed their mobile food truck last April, and the end of their first location’s lease Chris’s Coffee and Custard just completed phase one of their remodel at their new location.

The shop, which employs and trains young adults with special abilities, moved to the Starkey School Building in Roanoke County last summer and they are still working hard to get everything ready to open.

“This has been a huge project for us and we have had some amazing financial supporters to help us purchase the building and then to continue helping us with all the expenses. But we’re halfway there and so we continue to do our capital campaign and continue to raise funds to finish the rest of the building.”

The family expects to be able to open their doors sometime in April or May of this year.