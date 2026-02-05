Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Roanoke City offers free fare on all buses Wednesday, honoring civil rights pioneers

Dwayne Murell , 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – In Roanoke Wednesday the bus riders of the Roanoke Advocacy Group or BRRAG, honored Transit Equity Day, a National Day honoring Rosa Parks and the continued right to fair and accessible public transportation.

The city offered free fare on all buses for the day and encouraged people to reflect on the hard work put in by civil rights activists like Parks.

The day highlights the importance of public transportation in connecting people to jobs, education and healthcare, and recognizes local pioneer Margie Jumper. Jumper fought segregated transit in Roanoke years before Parks.

