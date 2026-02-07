Red carpet awaits guests at 2026 Night to Shine

ROANOKE, VA – Fellowship Community Church will roll out the red carpet on Friday, February 13, as Night to Shine returns to give individuals of all abilities a prom night designed just for them.

The event is part of a global initiative sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted locally by Bonsack Baptist, Thrasher Memorial United Methodist, Fincastle Baptist, and Fellowship Community Church.

Night to Shine is open to guests aged 14 and older and focuses on celebrating people of all abilities in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

Guests are treated to a full prom experience at no cost, complete with a red carpet entrance, dinner, dancing, music, photos, and special surprises throughout the night.

Every attendee is crowned king or queen, reinforcing the event’s message that each person is valued, honored, and worthy of celebration.

Patrice Smelser, from the Night to Shine planning committee, joined us in the studio on Saturday.

She says the goal of Night to Shine is not just to create a memorable evening, but to offer an experience rooted in dignity, joy, and belonging.

The event is made possible through hundreds of volunteers who serve as buddies, hosts, and supporters for each guest.

Hair and makeup begin at 3 p.m., with the dance continuing into the evening. For information on how to get involved, click here.