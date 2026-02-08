Residents begin to gain clarity on Google data center with Water Authority Q&A

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Residents have been expressing frustration over a lack of clear information regarding the proposed Google data center in Botetourt County.

This Saturday, folks finally received some clarity during a question-and-answer session with Michael McEvoy, executive director of the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Sean Koppel, an organizer with the Southwestern Virginia Data Center Transparency Alliance, said, “It’s a little frustrating addressing local officials and being told that, well, I’m not able to fix anything, you need to go to a different department. At a certain point, you start to wonder who has the answer and who can do anything?”

McEvoy acknowledged the community’s concerns, saying, “It’s kind of different for us and I think nice to see that people are concerned about their water and they’re asking questions.”

In September, the water authority approved providing water from Carvins Cove for the first part of the project, while future water sources remain under study.

McEvoy explained, “Part of our design process with the company, we’re going to be building new infrastructure, but that infrastructure will make sure that existing customers don’t see the effects.”

Many residents raised questions about potential impacts on water pressure and groundwater.

McEvoy responded, “It’s our responsibility to make sure that customers have adequate pressure in their mains. There’s a whole state code of how that has to go about. Because we’re pulling from Carvins Cove, it really has no impact on wells in Botetourt County or groundwater in general.”

Botetourt County will need a new water supply by 2060, with or without the data center, and this project will help fund that need. However, some residents wonder if the water supply can support both the region and the data center, as draft plans indicate the center can use anywhere from 2 to 8 million gallons of water daily.

Koppel expressed concern, saying, “Other resources of water, I’m confident the water authority will probably look at, that just won’t be enough water.”

McEvoy emphasized the importance of sustainable planning. “That’s part of our management facility, right. We just don’t want to build a new water supply and have it be gone right away. It needs to be long-term and sustainable.”

Despite some disagreements, many residents left the meeting feeling grateful for the transparency offered by McEvoy.

Koppel noted, “To Mike’s credit, he has been the most forthcoming and the most engaging with us. I’m hoping that other city officials and county officials take note.”

The community continues to seek answers as the project moves forward, hoping for ongoing openness from local officials.

