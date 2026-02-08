Two stranded hikers rescued near Thomas Knob in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Two hikers were rescued after being stranded near Thomas Kob shelter in Grayson County, Rugby Volunteer Fire Rescue said.

RVFR said they responded to the location after Mt. Rogers Fire Department and Grayson 161 faced rough conditions and icy terrain.

Authorities said they were eventually able to locate the hikers and assisted them out of the backcountry. Both hikers and all responders made it out safely.

The Troutdale Community Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Mount Rogers Fire and Rescue, Grayson Highlands State Park staff, Grayson County Emergency Services, and Twin County E-911 received thanks from RVDR for their assistance.