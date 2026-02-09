Skip to main content
WATCH: Cardiologist shares tips, knowing risks of cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Dr. Bryant self with the Carillion Clinic, says “knowing your numbers” and a few lifestyle changes can help identify risks before it’s too late.

“Exercise is a big one. We have so many studies that show it makes you live longer, it makes you prevent heart attacks and strokes. It lowers your blood pressure, it lowers your cholesterol. It can make you feel better,” Self said.

Knowing your blood pressure and cholesterol, along with regular exercise, are just a few ways you can be kind to your heart. These numbers are unique to your lifestyle and genetics, so checking with your doctor is a good place to start.

