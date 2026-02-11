Last-minute ideas for your Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Valentine’s Day is a day for couples to spend quality time together and enjoy a romantic evening.

For some, Valentine’s Day is a casual day with little stress. Others plan it weeks in advance.

However, some may have waited a little too long to plan the day.

There is hope for those who waited for the last minute. Local flower shops like George’s Flowers have more than enough flowers for people to stop by and make a last-minute pickup.

“Quite simply, you can just come to the store. We will have a fully stocked cooler from now all the way through Saturday evening,” Co-Owner and Vice President Doug Lindamood said. “We have price ranges starting as low as $39 for a half dozen roses in a really cute Valentine’s themed container.”

In a normal week, George’s Flowers will sell around 400 roses.

During the week of Valentine’s Day, that number can rise up to around 8,000.

“We created mock-ups six weeks ago. Then we had to negotiate with the farms to make sure we could get all the product and go through the whole process of following that through its growing period, getting it cut, shipped into the country, paying the tariffs and getting it here.”

Other avenues of last-minute Valentine’s Day prep can be in the form of going out to eat.

Places like 419 West offer special Valentine’s Day deals, but operations manager Nick Davis suggests that people should start booking reservations now instead of later.

“I would definitely recommend making reservations far ahead of time, multiple weeks [since] we do book up quick,” Davis said. “We do have Friday available as well as Sunday, so if you want to push it off a day or do a day earlier, we do have those available for you.”

