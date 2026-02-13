Skip to main content
Virginia Supreme Court allows redistricting special election to move forward

Democrats placed a voter referendum on the ballot in April that could pave the way for a new congressional. But a final ruling on the effort will likely come after the special election.

Jane C. Timm, NBC News

FILE - The state and U.S. flags fly over the Virginia State Capitol as the 2024 session of the Virginia General Assembly gets underway, Jan. 10, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday allowed a referendum that could pave the way for a new congressional map that heavily favors Democrats to appear on the ballot this spring.

The ruling is a victory for Democrats as they seek to pick up as many as four seats in this year’s midterm elections with their redistricting effort. Voters will decide in a special election on April 21 whether to approve a constitutional amendment that would allow the redrawn map to go into effect.

Still, the ruling doesn’t end the broader legal challenge over Democrats’ redistricting maneuver. The state Supreme Court said it may schedule oral arguments and laid out a schedule for opening briefs in the case. A final ruling would almost certainly come after the special election.

Democrats currently control six of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature approved a measure to amend the state Constitution twice and scheduled the April special election. But last month, a lower court ruled that Democratic lawmakers had erred procedurally.

*This report was originally taken from NBC News and includes minimal edits from the WSLS 10 News Team*

