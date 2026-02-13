WATCH: Lynchburg Fire Crews rescue dog from sinkhole

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department announced Thursday that crews helped rescue a dog named Winnie from a sinkhole that had opened up in her owner’s backyard. The LFD released the following statement regarding the rescue Thursday:

It was a normal Wednesday evening for Winnie the dog up until about 8:30 pm when her owner let her outside for a few minutes. Seconds later, the woman heard Winnie yelp in fear and went outside to find her at the bottom of what appeared to be a 50-foot sinkhole that had opened up in their backyard. An old well had collapsed and Winnie was at the bottom of it. That’s when the Lynchburg Fire Department - whose crews had just finished up working a structure fire on Campbell Avenue.

Lynchburg Fire Department