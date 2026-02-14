11 residents displaced after Lynchburg apartment complex fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department announced Friday that 11 residents were displaced following a fire at the Maple Ridge Apartment Complex.

According to officials, crews responded to the 600 block of Reusens Road at 4:15 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from a third-floor apartment and quickly spread to nearby apartments.

Officials said it took about 25 minutes to get the fire under control and all residents of the affected complexes were able to escape safely along with several pets. A total of six apartments suffered smoke, water and fire damage. Restoration officers are working with the displaced residents fo find temporary shelter.

The LFD Fire Marshal says the cause of the fire is undetermined but most likely accidental in nature.