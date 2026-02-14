Lynchburg Fire Marshal requesting information following early morning vehicle arson

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A vehicle was set on fire in the early morning hours of Lynchburg on Saturday, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said a four-door Nissan sedan was set on fire in the parking lot of the Jobbers Overall apartments around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is now seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of the arson. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact (434) 455-6375.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.