Walk for Peace monks make Wytheville stop, talk phones in bathroom

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Venerable Monks marked day 111 in their Walk for Peace last week when they made a stop in Wytheville. They held a peace gathering where around 700 people attended and asked the monks questions.

Bhikkhu Pannakara, who has been leading the monks on their walk, spoke to the crowd regarding excessive cell phone usage - particularly in the bathroom.

“No phone in the bathroom - this is very important. Don’t take that phone into the toilet and talk. All of us do this.” Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara

