22-year-old woman dies in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 22-year-old woman was killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on Friday, Feb. 13, shortly after 11 p.m. on Jubal Early Highway, near Windridge Road. Summer Elexis Rosenbaum Tibbits, 22, of Ferrum, was driving south in a Honda Civic when she crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 Dodge Ram head-on, according to State troopers.

Authorities say Tibbits died at the scene. At this time, Virginia State Police said there is no information regarding the driver of the Dodge.

The crash remains under investigation.