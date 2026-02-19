One dead, 3 hospitalized following Christiansburg house fire

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Montgomery County officials announced Thursday that one person died and three others were hospitalized following a house fire in Christiansburg Thursday.

According to officials, dispatchers received a call at 12:25 a.m. of a structure fire along the 1600 block of Peppers Ferry Road.

The Christiansburg Fire Department was the first to be dispatched, aided by the Blacksburg Fire Department.

Crews found the Montgomery County home fully engulfed in flames. Four people were in the home at the time of the fire. One person died at the scene, and two were transported to Wake Forest Medical Center and are currently being treated for injuries. A fourth person was transported to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital and was treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and VSP and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.