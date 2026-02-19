The Lego home building contest returns to the 2026 New River Valley Home Expo

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The New River Valley Home Builders Association announced the opening of registration for the Lego home building contest is taking place at the 2026 expo on March 21 and 22.

Kids and adults ages 4 and up from the NRV are encouraged to submit their best custom creations as entries. The contest encourages creativity and design thinking at an early age.

Best in Show winners will be chosen from among three age groups for the kid’s entries, and one from the 18 and up entries. The homes will be judged at the 2026 NRV Home Expo by NRVHBA member experts, receiving scores based on Overall Design, the Best Use of Lego Elements, and the “Cool Factor,” which officials say is creativity and uniqueness.

An award will also be given for the People’s Choice for both the younger & adult groups. The top score in each age group will receive a Lego gift card and the top three scores in each age group will receive a custom medal.

There is no entry fee. Entry spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For contest details, submission guidelines, and to sign up, please visit here.