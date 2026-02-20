Christiansburg mobile home fire displaces family, community rallies to help

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A deadly fire early Thursday morning devastated a mobile home on the 1600 block of Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg. Firefighters responded quickly, but one person was confirmed dead, and four others from the family of five were injured. The conditions of the survivors remain unknown.

Neighbors who witnessed the fire and heard the sirens shared their shock and sorrow. Bessie Pente, a local resident, said, “It was just a bad situation for the parents. Hopefully the family has peace and everything else.”

Kimberly Cox recounted how a friend pulled two of the oldest boys from the flames, noting, “They were burnt really badly.” Marilyn Beasley expressed sadness for the children, saying, “It’s just really sad, especially for them little ones. I used to see them little boys playing all the time, they’re both in critical condition.”

The scene remains somber, with the smell of char still in the air and the home a total loss. Community members have already begun mobilizing to support the displaced family.

Aaron’s Rent to Own has launched a clothing drive to collect donations. David Morton, general manager at Aaron’s, said, “We are asking for anything at all that someone wants to donate. A storage building has been obtained so items can be collected and secured for their return.”

Local churches, including Jubilee Christian Center and Belmont Christian Church, are also accepting donations to assist the family during this difficult time.

Updates on the family’s condition will be provided as more information becomes available.