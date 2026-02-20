Skip to main content
K92’s ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ to return on Feb. 28

Say YES to the Prom Dress - K92 (Copyright 2026 by K92 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – K92’s ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ will return for its third year at the Berglund Center at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Admission is free, and the event will offer $10 prom dresses. It is presented by K92 and Blue Eagle Credit Union.

Interested in donating a gently used dress? You can drop off your old prom dress at one of the following locations:

  • Blue Eagle Credit Union locations in Virginia
  • Virginia $2.95 Cleaners (4335 Pheasant Ridge Rd Unit B, Roanoke, VA 24014)
  • K92 Studio on Electric Road (3934 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018)

All dresses will be cleaned by Virginia $2.95 Cleaners.

The event will take place in Berglund Hall at the Berglund Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, click here.

We covered last year’s event here.

