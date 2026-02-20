Rescue of stinky, hissing opossum proves even wildlife has bad hair days

"Wild animals, and especially adult Opossums do tend to be... Well, "fragrant," but this guy was especially aromatic! We aren't sure what he had gotten into, but he had a lovely yellow tinge to his crusty fur and a nearly-visible aura of funk emanating from him in a 2-foot radius. "

A Virginia opossum described as “old, decrepit, cold, barely moving” and emitting a “nearly-visible aura of funk” was rescued after being found nearly frozen on a neighbor’s carport in Southwest Virginia.

The rescuer said the opossum looked like it was covered in wet mud and was “farting all night.” The neighbor had planned to use a broom to shove the critter back into the snow, but thankfully, the rescuer stepped in, recognizing the animal needed help.

After safely containing the lethargic opossum, she brought it inside to warm up overnight. The next day, she contacted the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center for veterinary care.

The Southwest Virginia wildlife center said in a Facebook post upon its arrival, the opossum was noticeably more alert, though still hissing in classic possum style — perhaps protesting the attention or the lingering smell.

Wild animals, especially adult opossums, tend to be “fragrant,” but staff said this guy took it to a new level. The center staff described a yellow tinge to his crusty fur and a funk so strong it seemed to have its own personal space — about two feet around him.

“There are cute things in this world; There are gross things in this world. Sitting right at the intersection of cute and gross is THIS man,” the center said in it’s post.

Despite the aroma, the opossum was healthy, with decent teeth, clear eyes and ears, and no signs of frostbite or parasites. The center suspects the lethargy was caused by the animal getting wet, possibly while dumpster diving, and being unable to stay warm in below-freezing temperatures.

The opossum will stay at the wildlife hospital for a brief observation period, enjoying healthy food, shelter, and insulation from winter’s worst. Once temperatures rise, he’ll be released back into the wild — hopefully leaving the funk behind.