One dead, one injured following single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead and one is injured following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Franklin County on Wednesday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday when a Chevrolet C4 ran off the right side of Booker T. Washington Highway near High Meadows Drive. The car overcorrected, crossed the roadway, ran down an embankment and rolled over, which resulted in the passenger being ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said the passenger was identified as 21-year-old Marcus Keen of New Castle. Unfortunately, he died at the scene. The driver sustained minor injuries.

Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.