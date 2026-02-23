Danville detention worker arrested on charges of Indecent Liberties With Minor

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Officials announced Monday that a former staff member at the W.W. Moore, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home had been indicted and arrested on multiple charges after officials say she engaged in a non-forcible contact with a 15-year-old boy who was in custody.

According to officials, deputies received a report of a possible inappropriate and unlawful relationship between an employee and a juvenile who had been in custody at the facility. Detention staff immediately began an administrative investigation and Danville Police was notified and a criminal investigation was initiated. Before returning to work on Feb. 11 the employee was placed on leave.

Based on initial investigations, the employee was terminated the following day. Officials say the investigation revealed that the employee, identified as 42-year-old Wendy Warren, engaged in non-forcible sexual contact with a 15-year-old inmate from Aug. 2022 to July 2023. Warren had worked at the Juvenile Detention Home for nine years as a youth care worker.

Warren has been indicted and arrested on the following charges:

(2) counts of 18.2-361 / 18.2-370.1- Taking indecent liberties with child by person in custodial or supervisory relationship

(1) count of 18.2-64.1 Carnal knowledge of certain minors.

The staff at W.W. Moore, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home began an immediate internal review to ensure the highest level of safety and security for all residents of the facility. The incident was also reported to the Department of Juvenile Justice and Danville Social Services Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other criminal incident may contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE atwww.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.