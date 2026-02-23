Four displaced following Cave Spring townhome fire

CAVE SPRING, Va. – Four people have been diplaced and a cat is missing following a structure fire that occurred in Cave Spring on Monday, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said.

RCFRD said they responded to the 7200 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 3:42 a.m. after receiving reports of a commercial structure fire at Woods Crossing Townhomes. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the residence.

Authorities said the blaze was marked as a working fire around 3:48 a.m., and was under control in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, but four people are displaced, and a cat is now missing as a result.

The four residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office said two addresses were impacted by the fire, and the estimated damages are around $200,000.