Franklin County Public Safety facing federal discrimination lawsuit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A former captain in Franklin County’s Department of Public Safety has filed a federal lawsuit alleging sex-based discrimination, harassment and retaliation within the department.

Rena Clark Jennings, who previously served as captain of operations, filed the 22-page complaint in federal court outlining what she describes as a pattern of inappropriate behavior and discriminatory treatment by department leadership.

According to the lawsuit, Jennings was initially denied a promotion despite receiving multiple recommendations and being the most qualified for the job. The suit alleges one official said he was “too afraid” to give her the position because she was a woman. Jennings was later promoted, but the complaint claims discriminatory behavior continued.

While serving as captain, Jennings says female employees reported inappropriate conduct within the department. The lawsuit alleges a volunteer firefighter referred to women using derogatory language and that another employee repeatedly touched a female colleague’s hair without consent.

When Jennings attempted to address the issues, the lawsuit claims she faced resistance from department leadership. She alleges she was labeled a failed leader and described as “too emotional.” The document goes on to allege that multiple people within the department tried to get her to quit or retire after bringing up the issues. The complaint also alleges that someone within the department expressed the desire to place a tracking device on her vehicle.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors member Dan Quinn said the allegations are concerning.

“Anytime the county is accused of violating laws like this, I’m very concerned,” said Quinn, who represents the Union Hall District. “I want our county to act in the highest regard both as it pertains to laws but also as it pertains to ethical behavior.”

In a statement, the county’s attorney said the county “remains committed to transparency and accountability, and it will continue to follow all appropriate legal processes as this matter moves forward.”

Jennings’ legal team did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit remains pending in federal court.