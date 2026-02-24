Firefighters work to extinguish Campbell County house fire Tuesday

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Forest Fire Department announced Tuesday that firefighters with their department, the Brookville Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department and the Lyn Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department worked 3 hours to extinguish a house fire in Campbell County.

According to officials, crews arrived on the scene of a two-story residential structure with heavy fire showing from the structure. Crews aggressively worked to extinguish the fire and three attack lines were put into place.

Officials said that an extensive overhaul had to be done due to the fire getting into the knee walls of the structure. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.