Ryan Coogler: Creating instant classics in film

Ryan Coogler arrives at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Since the 2010s, Ryan Coogler has seemed like the next big up-and-coming director out of Hollywood.

Born and raised in California, Coogler attended Saint Mary’s College of California, where he began a creative writing course. His work resulted in others encouraging him to take up screenwriting. After attending both Saint Mary’s and Sacramento State, he began a master’s program at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, which laid the groundwork for his work to come.

Coogler hit the ground running in 2013, writing and directing his first feature film: “Fruitvale Station.” This also saw his first collaboration with actor Michael B. Jordan, someone who has since starred in every movie directed by Coogler.

In 2015, Coogler directed “Creed,” a spinoff of the “Rocky” franchise, which garnered critical acclaim. He then directed one of the most important superhero movies of the modern day, “Black Panther,” as well as its sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Up to this point, Coogler had not yet directed a movie that was not adapted from a previous story. “Fruitvale Station” was based on a true story, “Creed” was a spinoff from the “Rocky” films, and both Black Panther movies were made in the footsteps of the comic books, and they took place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That is, until 2025, when Coogler directed one of his most acclaimed films: “Sinners,” which is an original story he both wrote and directed. Not only did the movie receive critical acclaim, but it was a massive hit in theaters. It has also gained the most Oscar nominations for a single film, including “Best Picture,” at the 2026 Academy Awards.