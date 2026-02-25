Trump’s State of the Union sparks young voter debate

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union is sparking strong reactions across the country - including from young voters here at home - and Governor Abigail Spanberger’s response is adding to the debate.

“The President hit the nail on the head when he called it the golden age of America, what we’re seeing right now,” Hill City Young Republicans Member Jack Collins said.

“That absolutely does not match the reality on the ground,” Roanoke Young Democrats Co-President Dominic Harden said.

Two young voters with two very different takes on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Collins says, it shows the country is growing and respected again, while Harden says it shows just how out of touch the administration is, with what Americans actually need.”

Collins says Trump’s focus on the economy was exactly what he wanted to hear.

“There’s a difference between just scraping by and getting ahead. For young people especially, affording rent, a car payment, eventually buying a home,” he said.

Harden saw it differently.

“You might save a couple of cents at the gas pump under his administration, but it really doesn’t do any good when the cost of housing, healthcare, groceries and energy continue to rise,” Harden said.

Both men also addressed the divisiveness in today’s politics - and how it continues to play out after major moments like the State of the Union.

“You may not like what he has to say, but the policies that are coming out of Washington that are benefiting us specifically are going to pay off in the long run,” Collins said.

“It’s really important that we all find common ground here, but look, we need to be working towards affordability together,” Harden said.

Spanberger highlighted that issue of affordability in her response, but Collins says the real problem is right here in Virginia.

“We’ve seen a pattern of legislation coming out of Richmond, more spending, more regulation, ideas that are going to push costs up,” he said.

While Harden agreed with Spanberger’s focus.

“Is the president working for you? I think if we all ask ourselves that question, the answer is absolutely not,” he said.

But one thing both men agree on - young voters are the future.

“Young people need to be engaged in politics, need to be engaged with their elected officials,” Collins said.

“Young people are the next generation, and ultimately they will inherit the political situation that we create,” Harden said.