LPD arrests 21-year-old man following burglary investigations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced that it had arrested a 21-year-old man following two separate burglaries at the same business earlier this month.

According to LPD, officers first responded to the LB Tobacco and Vape Shop in the 3200 block of Forest Brook Road on Feb. 6 at 6 a.m. Officers then responded to the same location again on Feb. 21 at 2:30 a.m. for a second incident. In both cases, the suspect caused property damage and stole merchandise.

Recommended Videos

After an investigation and in an effort to locate the suspect, a K-9 team was deployed, which led officers to a residence in the 2600 block of Confederate Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Anthony Hamilton, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with the following:

§ 18.2-96 - Petit Larceny – 4 Counts

§ 18.2-91 - Breaking and Entering – 2 Counts

§ 18.2-178 - Obtaining Money by False Pretenses

Hamilton is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.