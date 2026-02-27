Skip to main content
“Explore Your Next Move” workshop for Yokohama employees to be held by Greater Roanoke Workforce Board, Virginia Works

Yokohama Tire logo. (Copyright 2025 by Yokohama - All rights reserved.)

SALEM, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Workforce Board announced they are partnering with Virginia Works to hold an “Explore Your Next Move” workshop for Yokohama employees on Monday, March 2.

This comes as the Yokohama Tires plant in Salem is set to close on March 18. The workshop is designed to help those impacted by the closure and help employees plan their next move.

There will be three sessions taking place in Yokohama’s Upstairs Training Room on Monday:

  • 8 - 9 a.m.
  • 2 - 3 p.m.
  • 4 - 5 p.m.

You can register for the event here.

You can find a flyer for the event below:

Photo of the Virginia Works Flyer for the Explore Your Next Move workshop. (Copyright 2026 by Virginia Works - All rights reserved.)

