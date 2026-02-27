Skip to main content
Man arrested after threats made to Altavista mayor

Photo of Kevin Kessee. (Copyright 2026 by Altavista Police Department - All rights reserved.)

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man was arrested after Altavista Mayor Reggie Bennett received a “concerning Facebook message,” Altavista Police Department said.

APD said they were made aware of the concerning message on Tuesday and immediately began an investigation. Police communicated with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Campbell County and obtained a felony warrant on Thursday.

Authorities said they identified the suspect as 46-year-old Kevin Kessee of Gretna. He was charged with Communicating Threats of Death or Bodily Injury.

Lawn enforcement said Kesse was soon arrested by Pittsylvania County deputies and later released on an unsecured bond.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

