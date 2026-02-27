Skip to main content
ROA reopens “Care Cupboard” for airport federal employees affected by partial government shutdown

Dwayne Murrell, WSLS 10

Char Morrison, Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission announced that it is reopening a food pantry for its ROA Federal employees who have been impacted by the partial government shutdown. This pantry was previously open in November during the full shutdown that lasted over a month.

The commission is seeking donations from the public for its Care Cupboard. The initiative is to help ROA federal employees who continue to serve during the partial shutdown.

The cupboard is located on the first floor of the terminia and is open to all ROA federal staff. It is stocked with non-perishable items, household items, toiletries and more. The cupboard is available for employees free of charge.

Donations:

The Airport Commission welcomes donations for the Care Cupboard and ROA federal employees.

  • Gift cards — food/grocery/gas
  • Non-perishable food or drink, canned, and sealed items
  • Household items: Toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, cleaning products, etc.
  • Toiletries: Shampoo, conditioner, hair products, soap, body wash, deodorant, feminine products, etc.
  • Baby items: Diapers, formula, wipes, pouches, etc.

Items can be dropped off at the Airport at the following locations:

  • Care Cupboard across from Doors 4 and 5 - 24/7
  • For assistance bringing items inside, please call the parking team at 540-362-1999, ext. 239

