ROA creates “Care Cupboard” for airport federal employees affected by government shutdown

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission announced Wednesday that it is launching a food pantry for its ROA Federal employees.

The commission is seeking donations from the public for its Care Cupboard. The initiative is to help ROA federal employees who continue to serve during the government shutdown.

The cupboard is located on the first floor of the terminia and is open to all ROA federal staff. It is stocked with non-perishable items, household items, toiletries and more. The cupboard is available for employees free of charge.

Donations:

The Airport Commission welcomes donations for the Care Cupboard and ROA federal employees.

Gift cards — food/grocery/gas

Non-perishable food or drink, canned, and sealed items

Household items: Toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, cleaning products, etc.

Toiletries: Shampoo, conditioner, hair products, soap, body wash, deodorant, feminine products, etc.

Baby items: Diapers, formula, wipes, pouches, etc.

Items can be dropped off at the Airport at the following locations: