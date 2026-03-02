None injured, four displaced following Hollins house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Four people and two dogs were displaced following a house fire that occurred in Hollins on Monday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said.

RCFRD said they responded to the 2800 block of Loch Haven Drive around 3:04 p.m. after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home. It was marked as a working fire around 3:09 p.m.

Authorities said they managed to have the fire under control in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported, although four people and two dogs will be displaced as a result.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.