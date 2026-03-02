One hospitalized following Roanoke structure fire Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Fire Department announced one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a structure fire in Southwest Sunday evening.

According to officials, crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Kerns Ave. SW at 6:45 p.m., crews arrived at 6:50 p.m. and began investigating the source of the smoke.

Recommended Videos

Roanoke FD said that a small fire was located on the second floor and our team quickly went to work extinguishing the flames and searching the structure to ensure all residents were safely evacuated.

At 6:58 p.m. the fire was marked under control and one patient was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.