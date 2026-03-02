One hospitalized, four displaced following Northwest Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hospitalized, and four people were displaced as a result of a house fire that occurred in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

Fire-EMS said Fire Marshal Priest was in the area when notified of a fire in the 3100 block of Kirkland Drive NW that was in progress around 9:10 a.m. Priest responded and reported heavy flames coming from the home.

Crews said they arrived soon after and searched the structure to ensure all occupants were evacuated. The fire was completely extinguished around 9:42 a.m.

Authorities said one person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Four people were displaced as a result and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.