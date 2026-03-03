City of Lynchburg begins search process for new Fire Chief

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg announced February that it had begun a comprehensive, community-informed search process for the next Fire Chief of the Lynchburg Fire Department.

The search comes after LFD’s last Chief, Greg Wormser, retired after being placed on administrative leave.

The department said the city will also continue its internal department assessment process, an effort focused on listening, celebrating what is working well, identifying areas of growth and strengthening LFD for the future.

To lead the executive search, the City has partnered with Raftelis, a nationally recognized recruitment and leadership consulting firm with extensive experience in executive searches for local governments and public safety agencies.

“Our fire department is filled with dedicated professionals who serve this community with courage and commitment every day,” said City Manager Wynter C. Benda. “As we continue listening through our internal assessment process, we are also looking ahead. Our goal is to ensure this search reflects the values, priorities, and needs of both our organization and our community. We are committed to a thoughtful, transparent process that honors the strong foundation already in place.”

The City anticipates the recruitment process will conclude in May 2026. Information about the position profile, engagement opportunities and ongoing updates will be available at www.lynchburgva.gov.