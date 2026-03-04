WATCH: First ‘Miz Franklin County Moonshine’ pageant coming to Franklin County festival

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Franklin County is a part of our area with a rich history and a new one-of-a-kind pageant is happening this year to honor the county’s history of moonshine making.

“We’re the moonshine capital of the world, so why not? It’s part of the fabric of Franklin County. Not that I want everybody to go out and build a still — I just want them to not forget that this is how we started out." Linda Stanley, Managing Director, Franklin County Historical Society

It is all part of the Franklin County Historical Society’s “21st Annual Moonshine Express” in April and 10 News Community Photojournalist Paul Eldert was there.

In addition to the Miz Moonshine Pageant, there will be a jug walk, a pageant, and a vintage car show. The event will take place April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

The pageant is open to women who are at least 21 years old, and contestants must register by April 10. The entry fee is $21, which will go toward fundraising efforts for the Franklin County Historical Society. The winner will be crowned by Henry Lee Law, known from the TV show “Moonshiners.”

Another fun requirement? Participants must be “willing to have fun!”

Moonshine Express 2026 (Franklin County Historical Society)

Entrants will be judged on friendliness, their costumes and outfits, and a talent portion where an instrument will have to be selected at random and played upon. Some of the instruments up for grabs are a jug, a saw, and even spoons! They will also be required to answer a question drawn from a barrel, at random.

Organizers say the pageant is meant to be fun and welcoming to anyone who wants to participate.

“It’s all about the history, and a little about raising money.” Linda Stanley, Managing Director, Franklin County Historical Society

For those interested in entering the contest you can contact the Franklin County Historical Society at 540-483-1890, email them at fchistorical@yahoo.com or reach them on their Facebook page.