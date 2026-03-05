Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies peacefully conclude barricade incident Wednesday night

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had successfully resolved a barricade situation that resulted in the peaceful apprehension of a suspect.

Officials said that teams were able to safely resolve the incident and take the suspect in without incident. The individual has been identified as 59-year-old Ellis Lambert of Altavista.

Lambert was taken into custody without incident andno weapons were found on his personat the time of the arrest.

Lambert is currently charged with the following offenses out of Pittsylvania County:

Breaking and Entering in violation of § 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia

Larceny in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia

CCSO extended thanks to the following agencies:

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Altavista Police Department

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Virginia State Police

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Lambert or his charges is asked to contact the following: