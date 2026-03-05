Grandin Theatre to celebrate Women’s History Month with film festival

ROANOKE, Va. – The Grandin Theatre announced that it would be celebrating Women’s History Month with the fourth annual Women’s History Month Film Festival.
The theatre released the following schedule:
Wednesday, March 4 – ERIN BROCKOVICH (2000) – 7:00 pm – FREE
Starring – Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, David Brisbin. Written by Susannah Grant.
Logline – A flamboyant law firm secretary works tirelessly to gain justice for a small town
wrecked by a utility company’s pollution.
Wednesday, March 11 – TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM (2019) – 7:00 pm – FREE
Starring – Toni Morrison, Hilton Als, Oprah Winfrey
Logline – This artful and intimate meditation on the legendary storyteller examines her life,
her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career.
Special Poetry & Spoken Word Event prior to this screening.
In celebration of Toni Morrision, a special event featuring five (5) women poets and
storytellers will be held FREE to the public from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm prior to the screening
Starring – Alonda Yvette, Angelina D. Jones, KyAnne Reeves, WORDSMITH V1SIONS,
Toya Jones
Tuesday, March 17 – LINGUA FRANCA (2019) – 7:00 pm – FREE
Starring – Isabel Sandoval, Eamon Farren, Lynn Cohen. Directed by Isabel Sandoval
Logline – An undocumented Filipina trans woman falls in love in Brooklyn.
Wednesday, March 25 – 100 YEN LOVE (2014) – 7:00 pm – FREE
Starring – Sakura Ando, Hirofumi Arai, Yozaburo Ito
Logline – A 32-year-old woman living with her parents meets a boxer and finally starts a life.Grandin Theater
“We are incredibly excited to continue this Women’s Month celebratory film festival at the Grandin for our 4th straight year,” said Ian Fortier, Executive Director. “This year’s slate of films was curated with some great input from our volunteer community programmers, and we are very proud of the care and effort they put into presenting a wonderfully balanced group of films.”