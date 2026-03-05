Hiring event for Yokohama employees affected by upcoming layoffs set for March 5

On Thursday, March 5, the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board will host a hiring event at the Salem Civic Center for Yokohama employees affected by upcoming layoffs.

In late February, the Yokohama Tire Corporation plant in Salem announced that it would be permanently closing on March 18, after a tentative agreement was reached with the union representing workers. The move is expected to impact hundreds of employees.

Recommended Videos

Thursday’s hiring event will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with more than 50 businesses seeking to hire. If you’re planning to attend the event, you’re asked to bring your resume and check in at the main lobby. It’s being held in conjunction with Virginia Works and other partners. While the main purpose is to support the Yokohama employees, anyone can attend.