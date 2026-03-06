Suspect identified in Roanoke double homicide at church parking lot, arrested on unrelated charges

The Roanoke Police Department has identified a suspect in the double fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of ReFreshing Church in February.

Authorities say the man was arrested on unrelated charges and is currently being held without bail. Investigators are working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to present the homicide case to an upcoming grand jury. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time, as he has not been formally charged in connection with the homicides, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

As previously reported, the shooting happened overnight on Feb. 8 and claimed the lives of Jeffrie Lamont Meadows, 37, of Wytheville, and Khireem Jerome Porter, 35, of Radford.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.