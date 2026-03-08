Skip to main content
Gas prices in Virginia and nationally - How do they compare?

FILE - A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a gasoline station Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In recent weeks, gas prices have spiked, both in Virginia and around the country.

According to AAA, nationally, gas is around $3.45 per gallon, as of Sunday, March 8. Virginia’s prices are a bit lower, around $3.28.

Despite Virginia having lower prices than the national average, there has still been an increase in the past few days alone. On Thursday, AAA reported the national average at $3.25 per gallon, and Virginia’s at $3.10, meaning Virginians have seen an 18¢ increase on average.

Gas prices have been steadily climbing since the ongoing conflict in Iran, primarily due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where, usually, around 20 million barrels of oil pass through every day. The strait is controlled by Iran, and has been closed due to the conflict.

For more on the conflict in Iran, you can find updates here.

