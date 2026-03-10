Best in Show returns for Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is holding its annual Best in Show fundraiser on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Charter Hall on the third floor of the City Market Building.

The show begins with a VIP preview from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The show and sale will begin at 6:00 pm and last until 8:00 pm. This art show, sale, and fundraiser for the Roanoke Valley SPCA will feature almost 300 local artists’ original artwork – paintings, sculpture, pastels, and photography – depicting animals, to make Best in Show one of the most anticipated events in Roanoke.

“This is a huge fundraiser. It’s one of our three fundraisers that we do each year. And it usually makes between $25,000 to $30,000 for us. And if you’ve seen some of the information we’ve shared lately about all the parvo cases we’ve had with puppies, each of those six puppies has had a bill of at least $3,500. So, as you can imagine, medical care is super expensive. And this goes a long way to help take care of those pets," Denise Hayes, RVSPCA Executive Director said.

Hayes is referring to a recent litter of puppies taken in at the shelter. Of the eight puppies, six came down with parvo, an illness that is difficult to treat and is often fatal to dogs. Thus far, all of the puppies have survived following the expensive treatment.

The money raised by Best in Show is also distributed across other expenses as well.

The popular art show features the work of people from the region representing all walks of life.

“The artwork comes from artists all over the Roanoke Valley, from kindergarten all the way through adults. It is broken up into categories so that you can see the art by their age, and there are also some age-specific awards as well," Hayes said.

“It’s a purchase, it’s not an auction. So the artist has set the price for how much the art sells for. And then each of the artists has made a decision to either donate 50% back to us, or even in a lot of cases, 100% of their commission is going back to us," Hayes explained.

VIP Preview tickets can be purchased in advance here for $25. VIP Preview tickets provide early viewing entry to the show as well as expanded reception and drinks, including one drink ticket for 21+ attendees at the bar. VIP Preview tickets will not be sold at the door.

Advanced Admission Reception and Show tickets are $15, school-aged children are $10, and children under 5 are free. Tickets sold at the door will be $20 for adults and $15 for youth. Artists get free entry to the Show & Sale beginning at 6 pm.

For more information on Best in Show, Click Here.