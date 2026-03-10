RCACP names new executive director

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Executive Committee of the RCACP announced their new executive director will take the role on March 14.

Melinda Rector, who began working at the RCACP in June 2017 as Director of Operations. The current interim executive director, Mike Warner, will support Rector during the transition and will work as the special projects manager after she takes over the role. Warner has been serving as interim executive director since 2017.

Recommended Videos

“I’m excited to step into this role and continue building on our lifesaving programs while helping more families keep their animals in loving homes. We’re fortunate to have a dedicated staff and strong rescue partners working together to support animals across our community.” Melinda Rector