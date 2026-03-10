Skip to main content
RCACP names new executive director

Pictured: Melinda Rector (left) and Mike Warner (right). (Copyright 2026 by Roanoke County - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Executive Committee of the RCACP announced their new executive director will take the role on March 14.

Melinda Rector, who began working at the RCACP in June 2017 as Director of Operations. The current interim executive director, Mike Warner, will support Rector during the transition and will work as the special projects manager after she takes over the role. Warner has been serving as interim executive director since 2017.

“I’m excited to step into this role and continue building on our lifesaving programs while helping more families keep their animals in loving homes. We’re fortunate to have a dedicated staff and strong rescue partners working together to support animals across our community.”

Melinda Rector

“RCACP plays an important role for our region, and Melinda brings both institutional knowledge and a genuine passion for animal welfare. We’re confident her leadership will continue strengthening RCACP’s impact across our community.”

Executive Committee Chair and Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe

